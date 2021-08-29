Community Mourns Passing Of Retired Deputy

The community is mourning the passing of a former sheriff’s deputy and youth sports coach.

Retired Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jamey Kahalley served the citizens of Santa Rosa County for 20 years before his retirement in 2019.

Kahalley, a lifelong resident of Molino, was a 1976 graduate of Tate High School. He coached for several years at Don Sutton Ballpark, for the Cantonment Cowboys and the Ensley Chiefs.

