Cantonment Man Charged With Trafficking Cocaine, Concealed Weapons Offense After Traffic Stop

Samuel Cooler, Jr., 29, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a concealed firearm without a license, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Numerous deputies were in the area of Olive Road and Old Spanish Trail Road after a man reported that he was robbed by numerous people and on or more of them fled in a gray Dodge Charger. An ECSO investigator spotted a vehicle that matched the description that headed east on Olive Road at up to 80 mph.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in front of an apartment complex on Olive Road. Deputies approached they vehicle and were able to see a large clear bag containing marijuana on the rear passenger seat and the handle of a gun between the center console and the driver’s seat, according to an arrest report.

Cooler, the only occupant, was was ordered out of the vehicle and located a “large amount” of currency in his front left shorts pocket. A search of the vehicle located two large bags of marijuana, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, two cellphones and a backpack that contained a bag of about 36 grams crack cocaine, about 13 grams of cocaine powder, another large bag of marijuana, a digital scale and a box of empty sandwich bags, the arrest report states. The report notes Cooler is not a convicted felon and does not hold a concealed weapons permit.

Portions of Cooler’s statements to deputies was redacted from the arrest report, but the report states Cooler said he the marijuana was in the vehicle but the cocaine was not his. He also said the approximate $2,300 in currency found in his pocket was obtained from his job at a security company.

Cooler’s vehicle and cell phones were seized.