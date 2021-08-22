Blue Wahoos Get 3-2 Walk-off Win Over Shuckers

After Griffin Conine tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, Demetrius Sims blooped a game-winning single to right, giving the Blue Wahoos a walk-off 3-2 win over the Shuckers on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the 9th, Biloxi turned to reliever Braden Webb, (L, 4-7) despite his poor numbers against Pensacola this season (8.31 ERA in 9 prior appearances). Webb’s first pitch to Conine was belted out to left, skimming over the top of the left-field wall before skipping out into the bay for a solo home run, tying the game at 2-2. Two pitches later, Brian Navarreto smashed a double off the left-field wall. With nobody out, Zack Kone was brought in to pinch run at second, and after a fly out from Riley Mahan, Sims looped a single to right, giving the Blue Wahoos a much-needed win and a 3-2 series edge over the Shuckers heading into Sunday’s finale.

Jeff Lindgren—who did not factor into the decision—turned in another fine outing, throwing five innings of one-run ball. The right-hander allowed four hits and only walked one batter while striking out seven, which was one shy of tying his career high. The only run he allowed came on an RBI single from Gabe Holt in the second inning in which Korry Holt had been running on the pitch from first. Outside of the second, the Shuckers only had one runner in scoring position for the rest of his outing.

Offensively, Pensacola struggled to find an answer for Jesus Castillo. The former Mobile BayBear twirled six shutout innings and only allowed three hits while striking out two. Saturday was Castillo’s first quality start since July 29 against Montgomery.

Andrew McInvale was the first name called out of the bullpen for the Wahoos. After a perfect sixth inning, McInvale returned to the mound in the seventh but failed to retire a batter. After a walk, a two-base throwing error from the pitcher, and another walk, Jefry Yan was brought into the game with nobody out.

Holt dropped a safety-squeeze bunt right back to Yan, whose toss to home was too high as Korry Howell slid under the tag to make it 2-0 Biloxi. After that, Yan was lights out retiring five out the next six without giving up a run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Riley Mahan belted a solo home run off Cody Beckman to give the Wahoos momentum after stalling on offense for most of the game. For Mahan, it was his first home run since August 1 against the M-Braves.

Colton Hock (W, 2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Wahoos, keeping the score 2-1 and giving Pensacola a realistic chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth. Pensacola is now only three games back of Montgomery for the second and final playoff spot for the inaugural Double-A South Championship Series. Montgomery and Mississippi were rained out tonight, and a doubleheader has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Wahoos conclude their series against the Shuckers on Sunday.