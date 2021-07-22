Pensacola’s Ninth-Inning Surge Sees Wahoos Ease Past Biscuits, Win 7-3

Tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Pensacola scored four times to defeat the Biscuits 7-3 at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday.

With Alex Valverde (L, 2-2) pitching in his third inning of relief, J.D. Osborne crushed a no-doubter to left center to break the 3-3 deadlock. It was Pensacola’s third homer of the night after the team had been homer-less since July 10th.

Already leading 5-3, Montgomery’s defense gifted the Blue Wahoos an additional two runs. After a two-out double from Devin Hairston, Demetrius Sims hit a routine ground ball to first that should’ve ended the inning. However, Jim Haley’s toss to the pitcher, Joel Peguero, was low and Peguero missed the ball entirely. Rather than run the ball down, Peguero simply stood in frustration, which allowed Sims to run all the way to third base.

The next batter, JJ Bleday, hit a flyball to left field that also should have ended the inning. This time, Niko Hulsizer missed the ball as it hit off his glove and landed safely, which allowed Sims to score. After all of the errors, the Wahoos exited the ninth with a 7-3 lead.

The Wahoos led briefly early, when Bleday homered off Biscuit starter Jayden Murray to make it 1-0. Montgomery took the lead in the bottom of the first, and it was not until Peyton Burdick launched a solo homer off Murray that the Wahoos were able to tie the game again at 2-2.

The late game craziness distracts somewhat from Max Meyer’s 13th start for the Wahoos. The former first-round pick pitched five innings and allowed six hits, three runs (two earned), and one walk while tying his career high with nine strikeouts. Tyler Stevens, Alberto Guerrero (W, 2-1), and Guillen combined to pitch four shutout innings while striking out eight.

The series rolls on tomorrow night when Jake Eder (3-3, 1.49) takes the hill for the Blue Wahoos. He will be opposed by RHP Easton McGee (0-0, 5.53).