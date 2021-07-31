Mobile’s McClung Named Escambia (AL) School Superintendent

Michele M. McClung has been named the new superintendent of the Escambia County (AL) School System.

The board selected McClung over Gary Glass, a Monroe County (AL) principal, on a 4-3 vote. The board then took another unanimous vote that they would consider their vote for McClung as unanimous.

McClung is currently the Mobile County Public School’s director of teaching, learning and assessment. She has served in that role since 2018 and is responsible for overseeing curriculum, creating quarterly assessments, and preparing students for mandated state assessments. She also oversees planning, budgeting, conducting and keeping records of professional development for over 4,000 teachers, as well as administrators and staff.

She is a 30-year educator and a Leadership Mobile Class of 2020 graduate and was previously the principal at Dawes Intermediate School from 2009-18, which opened under her leadership and earned a National Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence award. She is a frequent presenter at national conferences and a trainer, consultant or committee member for a variety of educational organizations.

She is expected to take over as Escambia County (AL) superintendent in late August after an employment contract is negotiated. McClung replaces retiring Superintendent John Knott.