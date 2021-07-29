Lightning Forces Shortened Game; Wahoos Lose 5-2 To M-Braves

Pensacola’s bullpen woes continued as the M-Braves scored three runs late to win Wednesday’s rain-shortened affair 5-2 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tied at 2-2, Josh Roberson (L, 1-1) surrendered a pair of home runs in the top of the seventh to Drew Lugbauer and Jalen Miller that ultimately sealed Pensacola’s fate. In the top of the eighth, Braden Shewmake also hit a solo home run to give Mississippi the winning 5-2 score.

Offensively, it was a déjà vu performance where Pensacola took the lead early and couldn’t score fir the rest of the night. After a double by Griffin Conine, Chris Chinea launched a two-run homer off Bryce Elder (4-1) to put Pensacola up 2-0. After that, Elder did not allow another run and finished his outing with nine strikeouts and three walks across seven innings.

In the top of the second, Pensacola starter Max Meyer had a momentary lapse in his command that led to a pair of runs. After a pair of singles, Meyer threw three wild pitches that allowed Shea Langeliers and Wendell Rijo both to score, which tied the game at 2-2. After that, Meyer was terrific and finished the night with five innings pitched, five hits allowed, one walk surrendered while striking out seven.

In the last two games, Pensacola’s relievers have yielded 10 home runs in seven innings. Over the past four games, Pensacola’s bullpen has allowed 26 runs (22 ER) over 15 innings, which is an ERA of 13.20 during that stretch. The Wahoos have now lost six consecutive games and 11 of their past 13.