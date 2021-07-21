Escambia Health Department Updates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Hours

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is updating walk-in hours for their COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 1295 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola effective Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Same-day appointments can be made by calling (850) 595-6554. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at (850) 595-6500 option 6.