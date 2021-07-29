Community Health Northwest Florida To Resume Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

July 29, 2021

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, Community Health Northwest Florida will resume drive-thru testing at Brownsville Community Center.

The testing will be available each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 3200 West Desoto Street. All ages are eligible.

Important Scheduling Information:

  • Rapid test: For symptomatic individuals only. Appointment is required. Call the CHNWF COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276 to be scheduled.
  • Send out (PCR) test: For individuals with or without symptoms. No appointment is necessary. Individuals may drive through at their convenience during regular hours of operation.
  • All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
  • All adult participants should wear a face covering at time of appointment.

For more information, contact the Community Health COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 