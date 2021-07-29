Community Health Northwest Florida To Resume Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, Community Health Northwest Florida will resume drive-thru testing at Brownsville Community Center.

The testing will be available each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 3200 West Desoto Street. All ages are eligible.

Important Scheduling Information:

Rapid test: For symptomatic individuals only. Appointment is required. Call the CHNWF COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276 to be scheduled.

Send out (PCR) test: For individuals with or without symptoms. No appointment is necessary. Individuals may drive through at their convenience during regular hours of operation.

All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.

All adult participants should wear a face covering at time of appointment.

For more information, contact the Community Health COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276.