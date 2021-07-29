Community Health Northwest Florida To Resume Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
July 29, 2021
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, Community Health Northwest Florida will resume drive-thru testing at Brownsville Community Center.
The testing will be available each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 3200 West Desoto Street. All ages are eligible.
Important Scheduling Information:
- Rapid test: For symptomatic individuals only. Appointment is required. Call the CHNWF COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276 to be scheduled.
- Send out (PCR) test: For individuals with or without symptoms. No appointment is necessary. Individuals may drive through at their convenience during regular hours of operation.
- All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
- All adult participants should wear a face covering at time of appointment.
For more information, contact the Community Health COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (850) 390-4276.
