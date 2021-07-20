Church Youth Director Accused Of Hiding Camera In Church Bathroom Facing More Charges

Additional charges have been filed against the former Calvary Baptist Church youth director accused of video recording people inside a restroom.

David Patrick Nims, 37, was arrested on eight additional counts of video voyeurism. He remain in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $80,000.

Nims was first arrested June 7 after a hidden video surveillance camera was found in a church bathroom. In one video, investigators said Nims could be seen in a video clip placing the camera in the restroom, and his face could clearly be seen as he adjusted the camera.

The sheriff’s office also served a search warrant at Nims’ home in the 7400 block of Hidden Valley Road as part of their investigation and seized multiple electronic items.

Nimes was arrested again on June 11, charged with possession of child pornography. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a laptop containing more than 100 child pornography files discovered. Investigators said none of the child victims in the files appear to have a local connection but instead it appeared the images were downloaded from the internet. ECSO said some of the files from the internet depicted children under five being sexually battered.

His latest arrest stems from that search warrant, and storage devices were found to contain videos of eight people, at least three of which were juveniles, according to ECSO. The file timestamps indicated the videos were made on March 12 and March 27. They were allegedly taken at the church, his home and his wife’s employer.