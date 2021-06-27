Wahoos Offense Stalls, Birmingham Wins 5-3

Pensacola never seemed to get their offense going as the Barons clipped the Wahoos 5-3, Saturday night at Regions Field.

Birmingham starter Kade McClure hurled five shutout innings in his ninth start of the season. He held the Wahoos to just two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Jeff Lindgren (L, 2-4), despite giving up an early run in the second inning, pitched well enough for the Wahoos to be in the game for most of the night.

Entering the top of the sixth down by two, the Wahoos rallied for a pair of runs against Felix Paulino (W, 1-1). After Riley Mahan walked to start the inning, Peyton Burdick and JJ Bleday roped back-to-back singles to bring home one. Then, Encarnacion tied the game with an RBI single to make it 2-2. With the new found offense, it appeared as though Lindgren had the opportunity to try and turn in a quality start.

However, his night came to end in the in the bottom of the sixth when Micker Adolfo led off with a single before a walk to Craig Dedelow. With two on and nobody out the Wahoos brought in Zack Leban who was tagged for three consecutive singles before retiring the side. After the seventh, the Barons led 5-2, and would win despite allowing a RBI double to J.D. Osborne in the top of the ninth.

The series wraps up Sunday afternoon when Will Stewart (3-3, 4.17) and Konnor Pilkington (1-3, 3.11) face off for the second time since Tuesday.