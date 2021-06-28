Stewart Struggles, Blue Wahoos Thumped In Series Finale Against Barons

The Blue Wahoos road trip in Birmingham ended with a thud, after a 10-3 loss Sunday against the Barons in the series finale at Regions Field.

Just as they did in Pensacola in mid-May, the Barons won four of the six games. Birmingham is the only team in the Double-A South to have series’ wins against the Blue Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos (28-20) returned home Sunday night and will regroup for a big holiday week homestand that begins Tuesday against the Biloxi Shuckers at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Blue Wahoos pitcher Will Stewart, making his second start in the series, had his roughest outing of the season. He was rocked for seven runs on four hits in 2.2 innings and walked six batters among the 19 hitters he faced.

It was stark contrast to his stellar performance Tuesday night in the series opener, where he worked into the sixth inning and gave up just two runs, one walk, to pick up the win in Pensacola’s eventual 4-3 victory.

Birmingham (27-20) jumped on Stewart with four runs in the first inning, after Stewart walked the bases loaded. Carlos Perez followed with a two-run single. First baseman J.D. Osborne committed a throwing error after a ground out, allowing another run to score and Jameson Fisher’s one-out single produced the fourth run.

The Barons’ Micker Aldofo then did damage in the second and third innings. He hit a two-out, RBI double in the second. He followed in the third inning with a grand slam off reliever Tyler Mitzel to give Birmingham a 9-2 lead.

The Blue Wahoos had cut the deficit in the top of the third with Jhon Nunez’ two-run homer, following a leadoff single by Nick Lovullo.

The Blue Wahoos got their other run in the seventh on Lovullo’s single. He had two of the Blue Wahoos’ four hits in the game and raised his average to .319.