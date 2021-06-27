Search By Flomaton Police Department’s New K-9 Boo Leads To Two Drug Arrests

The Flomaton Police Department’s new K-9 office Boo is being credited with a drug bust Friday night.

Erin Morgan Powell 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Tommy Ray Few, 51, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lights.

The Flomaton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Few on Highway 31 near Old Fannie Road at 9:21 Friday night. After Boo alerted on the vehicle, officers found an estimated 16 grams of a clear crystal substance that field tested to be methamphetamine, unspecified drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Flomaton Police said additional charges may be pending.

Few and Powell remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond Sunday morning.

K-9 Boo joined Flomaton PD In May thanks to donations from local citizens. She recently started patrol duty, and she is used for both drug detection and tracking.