Search By Flomaton Police Department’s New K-9 Boo Leads To Two Drug Arrests

June 27, 2021

The Flomaton Police Department’s new K-9 office Boo is being credited with a drug bust Friday night.

Erin Morgan Powell 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Tommy Ray Few, 51, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lights.

The Flomaton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Few on Highway 31 near Old Fannie Road at 9:21 Friday night. After Boo alerted on the vehicle, officers found an estimated 16 grams of a clear crystal substance that field tested to be methamphetamine, unspecified drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.
Flomaton Police said additional charges may be pending.

Few and Powell remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond Sunday morning.

K-9 Boo joined Flomaton PD In May thanks to donations from local citizens. She recently started patrol duty, and she is used for both drug detection and tracking.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 