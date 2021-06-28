Prices Were Steady This Week; Independence Day Gas Prices Set To Be Most Expensive in Seven Years

Florida gas prices have held relatively steady over the past week, averaging $2.94 per gallon, but Independence Day prices are set to big the highest in seven years.

The average price in Escambia County was $2.97. The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.80 at three cantonment stations, while a low of $2.73 could be found at two Pensacola warehouse clubs.

“This will be the most expensive Independence Day at the gas pump in seven years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices have shot up this year, as global fuel demand recovers from the pandemic faster than supplies. Even still, Americans are eager to travel and higher gas prices are unlikely to deter them from taking a trip. If anything, it’s likely that travelers will offset the added expense by budgeting less on lodging or dining out.”

The price this Independence Day will be nearly a dollar more than last year. Pump prices last year were severely depressed due to low demand because of the pandemic. In 2019, holiday travelers paid an average price of $2.68.