How Much Did It Rain Near You During Claudette?

June 21, 2021

Portions of the North Escambia area received the most rain in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Radar estimates showed 5-8 inches of rain in North Escambia, with the highest totals just west of Molino.

Here are 24 hour rain totals ending at 9 p.m. Saturday from weather stations around Escambia County:

  • Bratt — 9.3 inches**
  • Century — 5.77 inches
  • Walnut Hill — 5.37
  • Beulah — 4.16 inches
  • Escambia High — 3.81 inches
  • Pine Forest High– 3.65 inches
  • Washington High School — 3.23 inches
  • Tate High School — 3.16 inches
  • UWF — 3.05 inches

*While an official weather station reported 9.3 inches in Bratt at Northview High School, it’s inconsistent with other nearby stations and radar estimates of about 6 inches.

