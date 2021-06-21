How Much Did It Rain Near You During Claudette?

Portions of the North Escambia area received the most rain in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Radar estimates showed 5-8 inches of rain in North Escambia, with the highest totals just west of Molino.

Here are 24 hour rain totals ending at 9 p.m. Saturday from weather stations around Escambia County:

Bratt — 9.3 inches**

Century — 5.77 inches

Walnut Hill — 5.37

Beulah — 4.16 inches

Escambia High — 3.81 inches

Pine Forest High– 3.65 inches

Washington High School — 3.23 inches

Tate High School — 3.16 inches

UWF — 3.05 inches

*While an official weather station reported 9.3 inches in Bratt at Northview High School, it’s inconsistent with other nearby stations and radar estimates of about 6 inches.