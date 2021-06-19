Flood Warnings For Escambia And Perdido Rivers

Flood warnings have been issued for the Escambia and Perdido rivers in North Escambia. These forecasts are subject to change dependent upon how much rain is received upriver.

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century from Sunday evening until further notice. Friday night, the stage was 5.6 feet, and the river is forecast to rise above flood stage (17 feet) late Sunday evening and continue to a crest of 19.1 feet Monday evening. At 19 feet, low lying pastures will flood and there is considerable flooding of lowlands.

A flood warning is in effect for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park beginning Sunday morning. Friday afternoon, the stage was 2.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 13.7 feet Sunday afternoon before falling below flood stage on Monday. At 13 feet, the river begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River and threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.