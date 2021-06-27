Escambia County’s Mobile Command Center Headed To Miami Condo Collapse

Escambia County’s Emergency Mobile Command Center, nicknamed “THOR,” is headed to the Miami area for 10 days to assist after the condominium building collapse in Surfside.

The state requested use vehicle as a command post to use the search and recovery efforts. One Escambia County employee will accompany the vehicle.

“The situation in which we have to use this resource is very unfortunate,” said Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “We are proud to assist our partners in any way we can.”

The THOR command post trailer expands to offer 1,000 square feet of interior working space. It is equipped with a 44-kilowatt generator with 72 hours of fuel onboard, and here are dual 5-ton air conditioning units.

It allows for wireless communications, including cellular, satellite, VOIP phones and radio equipment. It has a 52-foot mast with antennas an high resolutions cameras, a video distribution system for off-air television, satellite television and computer system. There is a four-position communication room and office space with printers, scanners, office supplies, mini-fridge, microwave and a coffee maker.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.