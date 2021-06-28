Edgar Levon Croley

Mr. Edgar Levon Croley, age 90, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his Century, FL residence. He was born in Atmore, AL and was a lifelong resident of Century, FL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved working as a Yard Foreman and Switchman with L&N/CSX Railroad for a number of years prior to his retirement. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Mr. Croley attended Pineview Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Delia Croley; a son, David Levon Croley; five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Croley of Century, FL; one granddaughter, Cheryl (Wayne) Ward of Century, FL; three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Lainey, and David.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. James Peacock and Bro. Al Bethea officiating.

Interment was in Flomaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joey Croley, Patrick Henderson, Sean Henderson, Clint Lowery, David Ward, Tim Johnson

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideon’s International at gideons.org