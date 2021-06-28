Edgar Levon Croley

June 28, 2021

Mr. Edgar Levon Croley, age 90, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his Century, FL residence. He was born in Atmore, AL and was a lifelong resident of Century, FL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved working as a Yard Foreman and Switchman with L&N/CSX Railroad for a number of years prior to his retirement. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Mr. Croley attended Pineview Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Delia Croley; a son, David Levon Croley; five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Croley of Century, FL; one granddaughter, Cheryl (Wayne) Ward of Century, FL; three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Lainey, and David.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. James Peacock and Bro. Al Bethea officiating.

Interment was in Flomaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joey Croley, Patrick Henderson, Sean Henderson, Clint Lowery, David Ward, Tim Johnson

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideon’s International at gideons.org

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 