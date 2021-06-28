Dorothy Ann Dorriety

Dorothy Ann Dorriety, also known as “DeeDee” or “Dot”, age 79, passed away on June 16, 2021 in Atmore, AL. She was born on June 17, 1941, in Huxford, AL to the late W.C. “Jack” and Luverne Parker Dorriety. May you rest in peace in the arms of angels. You are loved and will be dearly missed.

She was a wonderful mother, beloved aunt and sister. She was a hard worker and had a sense of humor like no other. She has been a true friend to so

many and has enriched the lives of many nurses and coworkers throughout the years. During her registered nursing career of many years, she proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962. She worked as the Director of Nursing for Atmore Community Hospital and the Alabama State Prison System, Holman and Fountain. She also was employed with The University of South Alabama Burn Unit and at the same time

worked as the Director of Health Services at the Albert P. Brewer Development Center in Mobile, where she retired.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Anthony Carlquist; two brothers, Winston Dorriety and Herston Dorriety, her sister-in-law, Kathy Dorriety and her great niece, Elizabeth Dorriety.

She is survived by her brothers, John (Joyce) Dorriety of Atmore, AL and Roy Dorriety of Attalla, AL; her nieces (girls), Jonice Dorriety Casey, Caroline Prater and Catherine Casey; nephews, great nieces and great nephews, Jimmy Dorriety; John David (Candace) Dorriety; Davison Dorriety and Findley Dorriety; Greg (Donna) Dorriety; Will Dorriety; Allison (Jay) Newman; Miles Newman, Alexander Newman and William Newman; her sister-in-law, Gwen Dorriety and her beloved Stella.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Father Gordon Milsted officiating.

Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.