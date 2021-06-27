Cantonment Homeowner Shoots Suspected Car Thief, Two Others At Large

A Cantonment homeowner shot a man trying to steal his car early Sunday morning as two other suspects remained at large.

The homeowner witnessed the suspect, later identified as A’kobie Fountain, taking his vehicle in the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment about 3 a.m., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Melanie Peterson.

The homeowner grabbed his gun, ran into the street and confronted the driver. When Fountain got out of the vehicle, the homeowner shot him in the leg, Peterson said.

Fountain was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the neighborhood in a search with K-9’s for two additional suspects that were believed to have stolen another vehicle. Both remained on the run by midday Sunday.

They two suspects were described only as black males.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.