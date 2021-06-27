Cantonment Homeowner Shoots Suspected Car Thief, Two Others At Large

June 27, 2021

A Cantonment homeowner shot a man trying to steal his car early Sunday morning as two other suspects remained at large.

The homeowner witnessed the suspect, later identified as A’kobie Fountain, taking his vehicle in the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment about 3 a.m., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Melanie Peterson.

The homeowner grabbed his gun, ran into the street and confronted the driver. When Fountain got out of the vehicle, the homeowner shot him in the leg, Peterson said.

Fountain was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the neighborhood in a search with K-9’s for two additional suspects that were believed to have stolen another vehicle. Both remained on the run by midday Sunday.

They two suspects were described only as black males.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

2 Responses to “Cantonment Homeowner Shoots Suspected Car Thief, Two Others At Large”

  1. William 2 on June 27th, 2021 2:03 pm

    Good job homeowner!!!! I agree with Bama, the suspect is very lucky, he could have been shot by someone who was trained to shoot center mass and not anywhere else, I for one rely on my training in these situations.

  2. Bama on June 27th, 2021 12:24 pm

    Mr. Fountain is lucky he only got shot in the leg, it could have been the chest or head. I wonder if the car was worth it?





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 