Wahoos Drop Game To The Braves, Bring Series Win Back To Pensacola

Pensacola dropped the finale of their first series of the year in a 6-2 game shortened by rain.

Home runs were the story once again for the M-Braves as they scored five of their six runs via the long ball on Mother’s Day. C.J. Alexander hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first off Wahoos starter Will Stewart (L, 0-1) to put the M-Braves up 3-0.

Jerar Encarnacion had a quick response when he led off the second inning with a spectacular solo home run that landed in the parking lot well beyond the left field bullpen.

However, it was Mississippi who homered again, and this time Jacob Pearson hit a two-run shot off Stewart in the bottom of the fourth, pushing the M-Braves lead to 5-1. They would add another run in the sixth, and after the Wahoos scored in the seventh to make it a 6-2 game, the skies opened up and the game was called due to a heavy downpour.

RHP Matt Withrow made his first start for the M-Braves in almost four years, dating back to May 21, 2017 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He pitched four innings, and allowed just the one run on two hits while striking out two.

Pensacola leaves Mississippi with its first series win in hand as they prepare for back-to-back homesteads, the first beginning on Tuesday, May 11th against the Birmingham Barons.

by Chris Garagiola, Pensacola Blue Wahoos