NWE Celebrates Northview Chiefs Baseball As They Head Into Regionals

May 7, 2021

Many of the little league players at Northwest Escambia (NWE) in Walnut Hill dream of one day playing baseball for the Northview High School Chiefs.

The NHS Chiefs are headed into the first round of regional playoffs Friday night. So Thursday night, the NWE players decided to celebrate them and wish them the very best.

NWE players presented each district champion NHS Chief with a goody bag that included treats like sports drinks and sunflower seeds, inspirational quotes, and notes of encouragement.

Northview will host Paxton at 7 p.m. Friday in Bratt. The winner will face either Jay or Holmes County in the regional final on May 11.

