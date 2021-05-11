Northview FFA Selects 2021-2022 Officer Team

The Northview High School FFA has selected their officer team for the upcoming school year.

Northview FFA 2021-2022 officers are:

President: Audrey Goetter

Vice President: Briar Weaver

Secretary: Paige Gibbs

Sentinel: Cody Pugh

Treasurer: Judson Lee

Reporter: Ryan Andrews

Parliamentarian: John Beczkowski

Photographer: Samantha Kimmons

“We are excited to start a new year with this phenomenal officer team. Despite the challenges of this year, these students have gone above and beyond to participate and make every event we participated in a success. I am confident that each of these students has a bright future ahead and look forward to seeing them accomplish many great things,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.

Pictured: (front L-R) Samantha Kimmons, Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, (back row) Judson Lee, John Beczkowski, Ryan Andrews, Briar Weaver, and Cody Pugh. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.