Northview FFA Selects 2021-2022 Officer Team

May 11, 2021

The Northview High School FFA has selected their officer team for the upcoming school year.

Northview FFA 2021-2022 officers are:

  • President: Audrey Goetter
  • Vice President: Briar Weaver
  • Secretary: Paige Gibbs
  • Sentinel: Cody Pugh
  • Treasurer: Judson Lee
  • Reporter: Ryan Andrews
  • Parliamentarian:  John Beczkowski
  • Photographer: Samantha Kimmons

“We are excited to start a new year with this phenomenal officer team. Despite the challenges of this year, these students have gone above and beyond to participate and make every event we participated in a success. I am confident that each of these students has a bright future ahead and look forward to seeing them accomplish many great things,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.

Pictured: (front L-R) Samantha Kimmons, Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, (back row) Judson Lee, John Beczkowski, Ryan Andrews, Briar Weaver, and Cody Pugh. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

