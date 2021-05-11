Northview FFA Selects 2021-2022 Officer Team
May 11, 2021
The Northview High School FFA has selected their officer team for the upcoming school year.
Northview FFA 2021-2022 officers are:
- President: Audrey Goetter
- Vice President: Briar Weaver
- Secretary: Paige Gibbs
- Sentinel: Cody Pugh
- Treasurer: Judson Lee
- Reporter: Ryan Andrews
- Parliamentarian: John Beczkowski
- Photographer: Samantha Kimmons
“We are excited to start a new year with this phenomenal officer team. Despite the challenges of this year, these students have gone above and beyond to participate and make every event we participated in a success. I am confident that each of these students has a bright future ahead and look forward to seeing them accomplish many great things,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.
Pictured: (front L-R) Samantha Kimmons, Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, (back row) Judson Lee, John Beczkowski, Ryan Andrews, Briar Weaver, and Cody Pugh. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
