Northview Baseball, Jay Softball Regional Games Rained Out; Will Try Again Tonight

Both the Northview Chiefs baseball and Jay Lady Royals softball regional games in Bonifay were rained out Tuesday night. They are both currently back on the schedule for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officials hope to make a final decision by early afternoon if today’s weather will allow the games to go on. We’ll update you here on NorthEscambia.com if there is another weather cancellation.

Here’s another look at background information we first published on Tuesday:

Tickets will be sold at the gate for $7 (per game). We are told that there will not be a capacity limit. [Google map ...]

BASEBALL

The Northview High School baseball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 19-8, and the Chiefs are 17-6. Northview is averaging nine points per game, while Holmes County is averaging 6.9 points.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

SOFTBALL

The Jay High School softball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 16-9, the Lady Royals are 22-5. Jay is averaging nine points per game, whiles Holmes County is averaging about 6.5 points.

The teams met once during the regular season. On March 5, Jay beat Holmes County 7-2.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs (NorthEsambia.com photos) and the Jay Lady Royals (courtesy photo).