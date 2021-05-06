Northview And Jay Athletes Headed To State Track And Field Finals

Athletes from both Northview and Jay High schools will compete in the state track and field finals.

Jay will complete on Friday in Class 1A, and Northview will compete in Class 2A on Saturday. Both finals are at the University of North Florida Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville.

From Northview:

Sarius Davis will complete the 100 meter and the 400 meter sprints (pictured top left).

John Michael Ward will complete in the shot put (pictured top right)

From Jay:

Jillian Thornton, ranked first in the state, will complete in the high jump. She also set a new school record at regionals (pictured below left).

Issac Black will compete in pole vault (pictured below middle).

Landry Cato will compete in pole vault (pictured below right).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.