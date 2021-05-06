Northview And Jay Athletes Headed To State Track And Field Finals

May 6, 2021

Athletes from both Northview and Jay High schools will compete in the state track and field finals.

Jay will complete on Friday in Class 1A, and Northview will compete in Class 2A on Saturday. Both finals are at the University of North Florida Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville.

From Northview:

  • Sarius Davis will complete the 100 meter and the 400 meter sprints (pictured top left).
  • John Michael Ward will complete in the shot put (pictured top right)

From Jay:

  • Jillian Thornton, ranked first in the state, will complete in the high jump. She also set a new school record at regionals (pictured below left).
  • Issac Black will compete in pole vault (pictured below middle).
  • Landry Cato will compete in pole vault (pictured below right).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 