Jay Softball Wins Regional Championship; Northview Baseball Falls To Holmes County In Eight

SOFTBALL

Jay 10, Holmes County 0

The Jay Lady Royals are Region 1-1A champions and are in the state final four after beating Holmes County 10-0 in Bonifay Thursday night.

Mattie Cochran tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out seven.

The Royals had two home runs. Cochran and Caitlyn Gavin both homered in the fourth.

Gavin went 2-3 with two runs and five RBIs. Brett Watson at 3-5 with three runs; Alayna Lowery was 2-4 with one run and one RBI; Mattie Cochran was 2-3 with one run and one RBI; Ella Nelson was 1-3 with a run; and Kassidy Nevels was 1-4 with a run.

Jay moves one to the state semifinals on May 18 against Wewahitchka. The winner will face either Branford or Trenton on May 19 for the state championship.

BASEBALL

Holmes County 3, Northview 2 (8 innings)

Holmes County defeated Northview 3-2 in the Region 1-1A championship Thursday night in Bonifay.

The game was 2-2 at the end of seven and moved into extra innings. Holmes County walked off with the win after Cody Jones singled on a 2-2 count, driving in the winning run.

For Northview Jamarkus Jefferson allowed four hits and one run over five and a third innings while striking out four. Josh Landis threw one and two-thirds innings in relief. allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and striking out two.

Jefferson went 2-3 for the Chiefs. Bryce Korinchak was 1-3; Rustin Pope was 1-3 with an RBI; and Landis was 1-3 with a run.

The Chief’s season ended at 17-7. Northview entered regionals as District champions for the first time since 2015.