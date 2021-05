Jay Beats Wewahitchka In State Semifinal

The Jay Lady Royals beat Wewahitchka 7-2 Tuesday afternoon in the 1A state semifinal in Clermont. The head to the state championship Wednesday against the winner of this afternoon’s Branford vs. Trenton game. Pictured: The Jay Lady Royals after their regional win last week. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.