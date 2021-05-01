Escambia County High School Mourns Loss Of Coach

May 1, 2021

The Atmore community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Escambia County High School Boys basketball coach John Shears, 44, has passed away at his Mobile home. He was also an offensive coordinator for the Blue Devils football team and a physical education teacher.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all who loved him,” the school said in a statement. “Rest in Heaven Coach Shears.”

Counselors have been made available to ECHS students.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 