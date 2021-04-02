Tate Takes Three Over Pace, Including Two Shutouts; Northview Varsity And JV Destroy Laurel Hill 18-2, 19-1

Tate 10, Pace 6

Drew Reaves had four RBIs on three hits and Jadon Fryman homered in the third as the Tate Aggies beat Pace 10-6 Thursday night,

Josiah Glodfelter started on the mound for Aggies, going four and a third innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out seven.

Reaves, Dylan Godwin and Fryman had multiple hits for the Aggies. Dalton Bowen, Franki Randall and Bray Touchstone had one hit each.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 7, Pace 0 (JV)

Three Tate High School junior varsity pitchers earned a shutout win over Pace Thursday, 7-0.

Rilee Lowery earned the win for Tate, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three. Ethan McAnally and Colton Swiers closed out the game in relief.

Javin Floyd and Paul Whitson each had runs, and Allan Beasley and Jaxson Stafford both added a run.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 4, Pace 0 (Freshmen)

Neal Croom did not allow a single run as the Tate Aggie Freshmen beat Pace 4-0 Thursday.

Croom went for six innings, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out eight.

Ketch King was 2-3 at the plate with one run. Cole McNair, Conner Hassell, Trey Rebber, Hayden St. Amant, and Damian Colen all had one hit for the Aggies..

Northview 18, Laurel Hill 2

The Northview Chiefs easily defeated the Laurel Hill Hobos Thursday night 18-2 in just four innings.

Kaden Odom took the win for the Chiefs, giving up two runs on one hit in three innings while striking out four. Josh Landis tossed one inning in relief, allowing one hit and no runs.

Jamarkus Jefferson homered for Northview in a seven-run fourth inning. He was 1-2 at the plate, with two runs and four RBIs. Wyatt Scruggs, Landis and Rustin Pope also had a couple of hits for Northview. Odom, Bryce Korinchak and Cody Thomas each had a hit.

Northview 19, Laurel Hill 1 (JV)

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs had a blowout win over Laurel Hill Thursday, 19-1 in three innings.

Northview had eight runs in the first inning and nine in the second.

Cameron Patrick pitched the win for Northview, allowing no hits and one run in two innings while striking out three. Rylan Minor threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen with no hits, no runs and striking out three to close the win.

Robbie Bodiford was 4-4 with three RBIs to lead Northview. Cameron Patrick and Aron Chaveria had two hits each, and Cody Pugh had one.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.