Tate High Boys Tennis Headed To Regionals For The First Time Ever

Tate High School boys tennis is headed to regionals for the first time in school history.

The Tate boys team is runner-up in District 1-3A.With finals wins at the #3 singles and #2 doubles, the Aggies pulled through the three day tournament. The Aggies boys top five are:

Prosser Crow Evan Hered Barry Harberson Alex Grace Payton Herrington

The Tate High girls tennis team is tied for second with Washington and will continue play on Monday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.