Report: Nine Mile Road Construction May Have Been Completed Years Ago, But Crews Blame Barrels For Confusion

Information obtained by NorthEscambia.com today, Thursday, April 1, indicates that construction on Nine Mile Road may have actually been completed years ago, but construction workers became confused by all of those orange barrels.

“I know drivers can understand how confusing orange barrels can be everywhere, so we hope motorists will understand that the construction workers also got lost,” Steve Karrin, a construction foreman familiar with the situation, said. “As the barrels were shifted around, we may have paved the same area more than once. In some places, we took samples and realized that we have repaved the same spots near Pine Forest Road at least a dozen times.”

“The barrels are like Dollar Generals, they do just pop up at night wherever they can,” the foreman continued. “That is why you always see the construction guys just standing around looking like they are doing nothing. They are trying to figure out where they are.”

Reports show the situation was complicated by Hurricane Sally. Most of the barrels on Nine Mile Road were moved by the hurricane force winds. Crews worked to return the barrels to the proper location, but in many instance, put them in the wrong place, the report states.

The person who answered our call at F-DOT on Thursday confirmed that while Nine Mile Road is a state funded project, they would be unable to comment today due to the April Fool’s Day holiday.

Drivers have of course been long frustrated by the endless years of work on Nine Mile Road.

“I’ve been coming here for at least 10 years for the shrimp,” a customer at Gulf Coast Seafood at 2250 West Nine Mile Road said Thursday. “They actually have signs up telling you to make a U-turn in the Pine Forest Road intersection in order to get here. A U-turn in that intersection? You try that and barrels are everywhere when you turn back. I got in between some of them one time and just had to walk on over here. I just wanted some fish for Good Friday.”

Pictured: This area of Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road may have actually been paved multiple times. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Happy April Fool’s Day, 2021.



