Remains Found In Blackwater State Forest Identified As Missing Teen

Human remains were found in the Blackwater River State Forest on Sunday have been identified as a missing 14-year old boy from Pace, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Cody Walker was reported missing on March 19 after last being seen on March 14.

On Sunday, an individual passing through the area located what appeared to be skeletal remains in a wooded area off Sandy Forest Road, south of the intersection of Highway 4 and Munson Highway.

“At this time, all indicators are leading Major Crimes Detectives to suspect this death was a homicide,” Sgt. Rich Aloy, SRSO public information officer, said. “The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy/”

“The exact cause of death remains under investigation,” he said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 983-1190. Anyone wishing to provide information while remaining anonymous can contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at SRCCS. COM or (850) 437-STOP.