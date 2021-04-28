Northview To Face Jay For District Title; Tate Softball To Play Niceville In District Final; Northview Softball Eliminated

BASEBALL

Northview 8, Baker 3

The Northview Chiefs defeated Baker 8-3 Tuesday afternoon in Jay.

Josh Landis pitched a complete game win for the Chiefs, giving up three runs on six hits, walking one and striking out two.

Bryce Korinchak and Rustin Pope went 2-3 for Northview. Kaen Odom, Jamarkus Jefferson and Luke Bridges each added a hit for for Northview.

“It was good, we started off a little slow,” Northview coach Jeremy Greenwell said. “But we did what we did the whole season…We expected to win, but it’s always a good feeling when you get the win.”

Northview (15-6) will face Jay (13-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Jay for the District 1-1A championship.

“Jay has a good team. They are a little more top heavy that we are with a few more upperclassmen,” Greenwell said. “We’re young, but we’re talented. I feel great. We are going to play relaxed and loose like w have the whole year. I’m excited for it.”

For a photo gallery from Northview and Baker, click here.

Jay 10, Central 0

The Jay Royals defeated Central 10-0 Tuesday night.

Andrew Diamond pitched three innings for Tate, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three. Carson Walters pitched two innings, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out four.

Cody Gavin, Carson Walters and Payton Jackson each had two hits for Jay. Elija Melvin, Diamond and Todd Macks each added one.

Jay (13-7) will face Northview (15-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Jay for the District 1-1A championship.

SOFTBALL

Paxton 3, Northview 2

Jay 13, Baker 0

Tate 5, Navarre 3

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Navarre Raiders Tuesday 5-3.

Abbie Burks pitched a complete game for Tate, giving up three runs and eight hits while walking one and striking out five.

Madison Holland and Christina Mason both went 2-3 and hit homers in the fourth inning for Tate. Courtney Lundquist, Cam Wolfenden, Kennedy Turner, Sophia Jones, and Michayla Kent had one hit each for the Aggies.

Tate will play Niceville for the District 1-6A title at 6:30 Thursday. Niceville defeated Crestview 14-0 Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.