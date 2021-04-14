Northview Softball Gets Senior Night Shutout Of Laurel Hill; Tate Tops West Florida

Northview 10, Laurel Hill 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs celebrated Senior Night Tuesday with a 10-0 shut out of the Laurel Hill Hoboes.

Aubrey Stuckey pitched the shutout, giving up no hits and striking out seven.

Stuckey and Chloe Ragsdale went 2-2 at the plate to lead Northview. Rylee Huskey, Payton Gilchrist, Abigail Levins, Nevaeh Brown, and Anna Sullivan had one hit each.

Before the game, Northview honored seniors Anna Sullivan, Heather Knowles, Abigail Levins, Rylee Huskey and Libby Pugh (pictured).

TATE 12, West Florida 4

The Tate Lady Aggies had a 12-4 win over the West Florida Jaguars Tuesday.

Abbie Burks earned the win for Lady Aggies. She surrendered four runs on nine hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out six.

Michayla Kent, Cam Wolfenden, Courtney Adams and Courtney Lundquist all recorded two hits for Tate, while Hanna Halfacre, Kennedy Turner and Sophia James added one each.

Pictured: Northview softball seniors on Senior Night. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.