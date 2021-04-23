Northview Gets Walk-Off Win Over Lighthouse On Jefferson Single; Tate Softball Beats Gulf Breeze 18-3

BASEBALL

Northview 6, Lighthouse Christian 5

Jamarkus Jefferson singled on a 3-2 count scoring one run for a 6-5 Northview walk-off win over Lighthouse Christian Academy Thursday night in Bratt.

Jefferson started on the mound for the Chiefs, going three innings, allowing three and two runs while striking out six. Josh Landis and Ethan Collier closed out the game.

At the plate, Kaden Odom led things for Northview, going 2-4 with two runs and striking out six. Jefferson, Josh Landis, Luke Bridges and Wyatt Scruggs each added one hit for the Chiefs.

Northview (14-6, 7-1) begins District 1-1A postseason play next Tuesday, April 27 against Baker (6-12, 4-4) at Jay High School.

SOFTBALL

Tate 18, Gulf Breeze 3

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated Gulf Breeze 18-3 Thursday night.

Courtney Lundquist earned the victim for the Lady Aggies, going two and a third innings with one run and three hits. Abbie Burks pitched one and two-thirds innings in relief, giving up two hits, two runs and striking out two.

Cam Wolfenden was 4-4 with five RBIs and four runs for Tate. Madison Holland and Michayla Kent were both 3-4. Courtney Adams, Sophia Jones and Christina Mason had two hits each, while Hanna Halfacre and Kennedy Turner added one apiece.

