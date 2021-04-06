Northview Gets Two Wins Over W.S. Neal (With Varsity And Jv Photo Gallery); Tate Shuts Out Escambia

April 6, 2021

Northview 10, W.S. Neal 3

The Northview Chiefs beat the W.S. Neal Eagles 10-3 in Bratt Tuesday night.

The game was tied up at three in the bottom of the fifth when Northview’s Emma Gilmore tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Aubrey Stuckey started on the mound for Northview, surrendering three runs on four hits over five innings and striking out three. Gilmore closed the final two innings, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out one.

Gilmore Northview at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Abigail Levins had two hits for Northview, while Payton Gilchrist and Nevaeh Brown added one each.

Northview 5, W.S. Neal 4 (JV)

Tate 10, Escambia 0

Abbie Burks threws a complete game shutout as the Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Escambia Lady Gators Tuesday night.

Burks allowed three hits and no runs in five innings, striking out one and walking one.

Madison Holland and Christina Mason both went 2-3 to lead the Aggies in hits. Hannah Halfacre, Cam Wolfenden, Kennedy Turner, Sophia Jones, Courtney Adams and Courtney Lundquist each tallied one hit.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 