Molino Man Allegedly Beat His Child’s Mother With A Stick, Broom Handle And Belt; Battered His Mother

A Molino man is accused of striking his child’s mother with a stick, broom handle and a belt before pouring water and alcohol over her. He is also accused of the battery of his mother in an unrelated incident.

Pedro Yamirr Lopez-Nava, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

The victim stated she and Lopez-Nava had an argument in the driveway of the their Molino home. She said the argument turned physical when he grabbed a stick from the yard and began beating her, according to arrest report. She ran inside where Lopez-Nava beat her with a broom handle, threw a bucket of water and then alcohol on her, and demanded that she clean up the mess from the incident, the report continues.

The victim suffered injuries including bruises “from her right eye all the way to her right knee”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

In an unrelated incident days later, Lopez-Nava allegedly committed battery against his mother.

The ECSO responded to Taqueria Olgys restaurant on W Street where they found Lopez-Nava sitting on a stool in front of his mother, and both of them were crying, deputies said. Speaking through another one of her sons acting as an interpreter, the mother told deputies Lopez-Nava tried to get her to leave but she refused. He became angry and grabbed her left arm trying to pull her off her seat but she continued to refuse, the report states. The mother told deputies Lopez-Nava is methamphetamine user, and she claimed he has hit her before.

Lopez-Nava remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $4,000.