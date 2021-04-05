McDavid Man Wanted After Skipping Court On Charges He Tried To Steal Two Trojan ‘Ultra Touch’ Personal Items

A McDavid man is wanted after failing to appear in court on charges related to the alleged attempted theft of two Trojan personal items from a Century retail store.

James Sean Brooks II, 21, was charged with two counts of retail theft for the September 2019 incident.

He was due in court March 18, but failed to appear according to court records.

Brooks entered the CVS Pharmacy on North Century Boulevard and took two Trojan Vibrations Ultra Touch vibrators valued at $25.79 each off the shelf and attempted to steal them, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The store reported that Brooks took the first item to another area of the store and attempted to remove an anti-theft box. He knelt down and put his knee on the anti-theft box and attempted to break it with his weight, but that did not work. He then stood on the box and jumped up and down, but was unsuccessful. He then hid the item behind shampoo bottles.

He took the second vibrator and went to the restroom at the rear of the store, according to an arrest report. The CVS reported he was in the restroom for “several minutes” before he left the store in a vehicle.

A store employee said the items was found in a restroom cabinet behind several rolls of toilet paper.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance video confirmed the store employee’s allegations.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.