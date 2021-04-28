Man Charged With Battery, Death Investigation Ongoing At Assisted Living Facility

April 28, 2021

A man is charged with battery, and a death investigation is ongoing after an altercation this week at an assisted living facility in Escambia County.

Stanley Lamar Lively, 53, is charged with one count of first degree felony aggravated battery and is being held without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lifely is a resident at Ashbury Place where the incident took place.

According to deputies, at some point Monday evening, an altercation took place where Lively battered two other residents. One of the residents was injured, while the other died at the hospital from his injuries.

The arrest report states Lively was “rambling and delirious” after the incident, while also “covered in fecal matter and blood.”

According to the report, a nurse told deputies that she heard noise coming from one of the victim’s room, and walked in to find Lively on top of the victim, beating on him. She pulled Lively off the victim, which is when he began beating on the other victim.

No further details on the incident have been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office says a death investigation is underway to determine if Lively will face homicide charges.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 