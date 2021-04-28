Man Charged With Battery, Death Investigation Ongoing At Assisted Living Facility

A man is charged with battery, and a death investigation is ongoing after an altercation this week at an assisted living facility in Escambia County.

Stanley Lamar Lively, 53, is charged with one count of first degree felony aggravated battery and is being held without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lifely is a resident at Ashbury Place where the incident took place.

According to deputies, at some point Monday evening, an altercation took place where Lively battered two other residents. One of the residents was injured, while the other died at the hospital from his injuries.

The arrest report states Lively was “rambling and delirious” after the incident, while also “covered in fecal matter and blood.”

According to the report, a nurse told deputies that she heard noise coming from one of the victim’s room, and walked in to find Lively on top of the victim, beating on him. She pulled Lively off the victim, which is when he began beating on the other victim.

No further details on the incident have been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office says a death investigation is underway to determine if Lively will face homicide charges.