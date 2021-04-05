Jay Man Killed In Early Morning Morristown Road Wreck

A single vehicle crash west of Jay claimed one life early Monday morning.

A 68-year old man from Jay was traveling north on Morristown Road when his pickup truck ran off the road into a ditch, went airborne and collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene following the 3:30 a.m. wreck.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.