Jay Man Killed In Early Morning Morristown Road Wreck

April 5, 2021

A single vehicle crash west of Jay claimed one life early Monday morning.

A 68-year old man from Jay was traveling north on Morristown Road when his pickup truck ran off the road into a ditch, went airborne and collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene following the 3:30 a.m. wreck.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 