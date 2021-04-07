Ivey Announces ‘Safer Apart’ Order As Mask Mandate Ends Friday

April 7, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate expires at 5 p.m. Friday, and Wednesday morning  she announced the transition to a new health order called “Safer Apart”.

“Ya’ll, this is definitely good news, and we are definitely moving in the right direction,” Ivey said during a Wednesday morning press conference in which the declining number of COVID-19 cases was highlighted.

Masks will no longer be mandated statewide, but individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people through May 5

“Folks, we’re still under a public health order,” Ivey said, “but it is greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and voluntarily getting a vaccine.”

The new order does not limit or close any business, school or church.

