Gas Station Shootout Suspect Charged With Threats At Car Dealership, Wanted In Georgia For Terroristic Threats

April 8, 2021

The suspect in a wild shootout at a Nine Mile Road gas station has been arrested again after allegedly threatening employees at a local car dealership.

Delanie Jamal Battle-Donson, 32, is now charged with three counts of assault/threat to do violence, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident this week at Pensacola Honda.

Last month, he was arrested following a SWAT team standoff after he barricaded himself inside a home off 10 Mile Road.

Battle-Donso was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief for the shootout. The parking lot at the Circle K on Nine Mile and I-10 contained dozens of shell casings after the March 21 altercation between Battle-Donso and a group of bikers.

Free on bond, Battle-Donson dropped his vehicle off at Pensacola Honda for service this week and returned a short time later upset that his vehicle had not been serviced. He walked toward an employee yelling vulgarities and moving his hand under his shirt “as if he had a gun located here”, according to an arrest report. Other dealership employees evacuated the area due to his previous aggressive and threatening behavior, and his involvement in the Circle K shootout, the report states.

A manager told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Battle-Donson continued to yellow obscenities and stated, “don’t make me go off on these [expletive]“. The employee stated he was in fear for his life and his customers’ lives.

When deputies searched a black duffel bag being carried by Battle-Donson, they reported finding rolling papers and marijuana.

Battle-Donson also has an active warrant out of Gwinnett County, Georgia, for making terroristic threats. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

