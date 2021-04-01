ECSO Presents Service Awards To Deputies, Other Employees

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and Chief Tommi Lyter presented awards to the following Escambia County Sheriff’s Office employees and deputies recently:

Marcus Faulkner was awarded the Civilian Service Medal for meeting the challenges COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally presented during the year 2020. Faulkner was also the recipient of the Law Enforcement Employee of the Quarter.

Crime Scene Supervisor Lacey Oden was awarded the Achievement Medal for receiving a Master of Science degree in Forensic Science from Oklahoma State University.

Sergeant Vincent Odenbrett was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Cole Chancellor was awarded the Civilian Service Medal for exceptional professionalism and meeting the complex task of keeping the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in compliance and accredited.

Master Deputy Michael Moulton and Deputy 1st Class Thomas Garrett were awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving the life of Ronnie Golloher, who was in cardiac arrest during Hurricane Sally.

Senior Deputy Samuel Shelley and Deputy 1st Class Jeremiah Meeks were awarded the Legion of Merit Medal for being recognized every year (2016 – 2020) by MADD for outstanding achievement in relation to DUI arrests. Shelley was also the recipient of the Achievement Medal for becoming a Certified Drug Recognition Expert.

The Medal of Courage was presented to Master Deputy Matt Watkins, Deputy Trenton Hershberger, and Deputy Daniel Weller, who were engaged in a lengthy exchange of gunfire with a violent suspect who was wanted for aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Watkins, Hershberger, and Weller showed extreme bravery in the face of danger by staying in the gunfight and assisting with apprehending the armed and dangerous suspect.

The Medal of Valor was presented to Senior Deputy Douglas Shoemaker. Shoemaker was also the recipient of the Purple Heart and Law Enforcement Officer of the Quarter. Senior Deputy Douglas Shoemaker responded to a suicidal threats call, and upon his arrival, he was met with open gunfire. Shoemaker was struck several times, and despite being wounded, Shoemaker was able to maintain his composure while returning fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.