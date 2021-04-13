Driver Seriously Injured In Crash Involving Parked Vehicle, Residence

A Pensacola man was seriously injured in a crash involving a parked vehicle and a residence late Monday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 25-year old man was traveling at a high rate of speed on Requin Lane at 11:35 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across Guidy Lane. His Ford pickup collided with an unoccupied Honda in a private driveway. That caused the Honda to travel forward and hit a residence, and the pickup overturned turned between two residences.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by Escambia Fire Rescue. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. There were no injuries in either residence, but one was damaged.

FHP said their investigation is continuing and charges are pending. The driver’s name was not released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.