Deadly Hit And Run Driver Now Charged With Vehicular Homicide

April 13, 2021

An Escambia County man accused in a deadly hit and run accident on Mobile Highway last week was formally charged Tuesday.

Charles Fitzgerald Levi Noble, 34, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and destruction of evidence. He is being held without bond.

Noble surrendered at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office last week after the vehicle he was allegedly driving was located, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was not immediately arrested at that time.

The blue Mustang involved in the crash was recognized by a man who saw the vehicle description in the news, and he called authorities. It was parked outside the WoodSpring Suites in the 2000 block of West Detroit Boulevard with the damage covered by a tarp. Troopers responded to the scene and seized the vehicle, which FHP said had front end damage consistent with the fatal hit and pedestrian crash.

FHP said the 49-year old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sometime late Tuesday, April 6 or early Wednesday, April 7 on Mobile Highway near Houston Avenue., about one-third of a mile south of Saufley Field Road. The impact of the collision knocked her down into a deep ditch. Victim names are no longer released by FHP.


Pictured: A blue Mustang found on Detroit Boulevard that FHP believes was involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Mobile Highway. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Deadly Hit And Run Driver Now Charged With Vehicular Homicide”

  1. Bigblock345 on April 13th, 2021 4:48 pm

    Sure looks mighty happy after killing a woman. No remorse whatsoever.

  2. Anne on April 13th, 2021 4:34 pm

    If that is this dude’s booking/arrest photo he seems mighty jollly and relaxed for having been charged with vehicular homicide. No Remorse on that face.
    Thankfully, held with NO Bond.

  3. Conservative citizen on April 13th, 2021 4:24 pm

    Why in the heck are you smiling you just kill someone





