County Approves Firefighter’s Idea For Perdido River Boat Ramp For First Responders, Small Personal Craft

A volunteer firefighter’s idea to improve response time to victims along the Perdido River was unanimously approved Thursday night by the Escambia County Commission.

The commission approved a gated boat launch at the Otto Hill Recreation Area to allow first responders access to the Perdido River, and provide the public with a place to launch small craft.

Commissioner Steven Barry said the launch was the idea of Mark Butler, who is employed by the county as a road corrections officer and is also a volunteer firefighter in Molino.

“He is intimately familiar with some of the challenges and some of the issues they’ve had trying to get to people that are in dire situations on Perdido River in that area,” Barry told his fellow commissioners. “I want to thank Mark Butler for bringing it to me…It is going to be a very good thing for my constituency…not an expensive thing.

“I consider this to be just as important for water safety in your district as lifeguards out on Pensacola Beach,” Commissioner Doug Underhill told Barry. “And this certainly costs a whole lot less, so outstanding work on this one.”

Escambia County will enter into an interlocal agreement with the Northwest Florida Water Management District, design and build a 10-foot wide boat launch with a gate at the Otto Hill. It will be constructed at the site of a former primitive boat launch. The gate across the launch will prohibit nonessential vehicle access by the public. Gate keys will be provided only to county staff and emergency personnel, water management staff, Escambia Search and Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While the public will not have vehicle access to the launch, there will be walk-around space to allow the public to hand launch and retrieve canoes, kayaks and small boats.

The Otto Hill Recreation Area is located at 2401 Jacks Branch Road, just south of Fillingim Landing. It has a pavilion, portable toilet and reservation only campsite in addition to river access.

There are several short hiking trails — one of which leads to a picturesque sandbar approximately 100 yards from the main camp site. Under normal conditions, the river is shallow enough in this area to provide a fantastic swimming spot for children, according to the water district.

A short swim or paddle across the river leads visitors to another sandbar and more sunbathing opportunities.

Pictured: The Otto Hill Recreation Area on the Perdido River off Jacks Branch Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.