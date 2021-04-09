Chance Of Severe Storms Overnight

A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over inland southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama by late tonight eventually evolving into a significant squall line. The tornado threat has increased and the potential for large hail and tornadoes will be possible with any storm that develops out of ahead of this line and/or embedded within the line (a strong tornado cannot be ruled out). The line is expected to track east with time through Saturday middday. Widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph is likely and remains the primary threat.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.