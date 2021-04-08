Blue Wahoos To Welcome Back Near Capacity Crowds For 2021 Season

Baseball will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium this year with near capacity crowds, but face masks will be required.

“We are thrilled to have received approval from Major League Baseball to welcome our great fans back to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “Our staff has worked closely with Major League Baseball to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure fans can safely return to the ballpark and to maximize our capacity so our community can enjoy the Wahoos Life together.”

In coordination with Major League Baseball, the Blue Wahoos have set the following safety guidelines for Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021: