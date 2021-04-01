Cantonment Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Attempted Murder At Gas Station

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to prison for attempted murder at an Escambia County gas station in May 2020.

William David Nicholson II, entered a plea to attempted first degree premeditated murder with a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief ($1000 or greater) and, on a second case, to grand theft.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison with a 10 year minimum mandatory on the attempted murder charge and a three year minimum mandatory sentence for possession of firearm by convicted felon. Nicholson, who was sentenced by Judge Jennie Kinsey, will be required to serve the minimum mandatory sentences day for day.

On May 13, 2020, Nicholson attempted to sell marijuana to the victim. The victim did not pay Nicholson for the narcotics.

Nicholson seemed to realize this shortly after the transaction had occurred, and a brief high speed chase ensued between their two vehicles. After pulling into the parking lot of a gas station in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10, Nicholson exited his vehicle with a firearm and fired two shots toward the victim. At least one projectile went into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.

Nicholson then fled the scene.

Nicholson has multiple prior felony convictions including three for burglary, grand theft and three for grand theft of a firearm.