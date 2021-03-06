Woman That Allegedly Kidnapped Two Kids In Louisiana Is Now In Santa Rosa Jail

The woman that allegedly kidnapped her two young children from Louisiana Tuesday afternoon was arrested Friday night.

Shawntel Nicole Heck was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond as a fugitive from justice. She has multiple charges pending in Louisiana.

An Amber Alert was issued after she allegedly drove away with the children, ages 4 and 8, from their father’s home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, according to Louisiana authorities. The boys were found safe Wednesday afternoon near Munson in Santa Rosa County, but authorities were unable to immediately locate Heck after a K-9 search.