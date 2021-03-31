Tate Splits Games With Pine Forest

March 31, 2021

Pine Forest 3, Tate 1

The Pine Forest Eagles topped the Tate Aggies Tuesday night 3-1.

Tanner Rouchon allowed two hits and one run in two innings for the Aggies.  Tucker Griffin pitched one inning, allowing one hit and sitting down one.. Ethan McAnally allowed two runs on one hit striking out one; and Jackson Penton pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Drew Reaves was 2-4 for Tate. Jadon Fryman was 1-3 with a run; Penton went 1-1 with a RBI.

Tate 4, Pine Forest 1 (JV)

The Tate High School junior varsity defeated Pine Forest 4-1 Tuesday.

Caleb Murph started on the mound for Tate, going three innings while allowing no hits, no runs and striking out four. Saxon Hill pitched two and a third innings allowing one hit, one run and striking out five.

Hill led Tate at bat, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Javin Floyd, Colton Swiers, Allan Beasley, Michael Sardar and Jamil Sarder each added a hit.

Pictured: Tate High School’s junior varsity defeated Pine Forest 4-1 Tuesday. Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 