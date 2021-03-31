Tate Splits Games With Pine Forest

Pine Forest 3, Tate 1

The Pine Forest Eagles topped the Tate Aggies Tuesday night 3-1.

Tanner Rouchon allowed two hits and one run in two innings for the Aggies. Tucker Griffin pitched one inning, allowing one hit and sitting down one.. Ethan McAnally allowed two runs on one hit striking out one; and Jackson Penton pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Drew Reaves was 2-4 for Tate. Jadon Fryman was 1-3 with a run; Penton went 1-1 with a RBI.

Tate 4, Pine Forest 1 (JV)

The Tate High School junior varsity defeated Pine Forest 4-1 Tuesday.

Caleb Murph started on the mound for Tate, going three innings while allowing no hits, no runs and striking out four. Saxon Hill pitched two and a third innings allowing one hit, one run and striking out five.

Hill led Tate at bat, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Javin Floyd, Colton Swiers, Allan Beasley, Michael Sardar and Jamil Sarder each added a hit.

Pictured: Tate High School’s junior varsity defeated Pine Forest 4-1 Tuesday. Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.